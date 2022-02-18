Prime

International Mother Language Day: What tongue will you be?

Ngugi wa Thiong’o

Renowned author Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o gestures during an interview with the Nation on February 7, 2019. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • Most of us in Kenya and elsewhere in this region “are” more than one language.
  • Scientific linguistics insists that a language is an acquired social skill.

Monday, February 21, will be International Mother Language Day (IMLD). We will celebrate this year’s day in many venues and fora, under the theme: “Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities”.

