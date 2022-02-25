Mshai Mwangola

Oraturist Mshai Mwangola calls for moving Kenya’s cultural centre

By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • How can our culture support and sustain our identity, our unity and our efficiency as a nation? 
  • What kind of culture can form a viable foundation for a nation?

Moving the Centre is the title of a book by our beloved guru and elder, Ngugi wa Thiong’o. The centre that Ngugi writes about is the main standpoint from which we see and do things. An African should, logically, think and act from an Afrocentric position, relating his or her operations to African experiences and interests.

