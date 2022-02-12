Iteso King Emorimor is dead: Long live the interim leader

Teso King Papa Augustine Osuban Kadugala Lemukol.

Teso King Papa Augustine Osuban Kadugala Lemukol.

Photo credit: Pool
New Content Item (1)

By  Austin Bukenya

Papa Augustine Osuban Kadugala Lemukol, the Emorimor or supreme cultural leader of the Iteso people in Uganda, Kenya and the diaspora, passed away earlier this week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.