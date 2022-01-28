Laughing at medical laughter and causing a healthy pandemic

According to medical science, laughter has significant health benefits.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • I learnt, for example, that a child might laugh some 400 times during the course of one day, while we adults can barely manage 15 times.
  • The savants also suggest that communal or shared laughter is more beneficial than solitary laughter.

Have you had a hearty laugh lately? If you have not, better hurry and find yourself a good dose of it, as medical science has “discovered” that laughter has significant health benefits for you. Centuries before this recent discovery, however, ancient oral performers had the saying (msemo in Kiswahili) that “laughter is the best medicine”.

