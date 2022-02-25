The crucial role of alumni an why you should get involved

Graduation

A school is like a country; both mould and send out to the world men and/or women.

By  Mulang'o Baraza

historian and writer

What you need to know:

  • What happens when former students don’t get involved in their former schools?
On Saturday, February 12, 2022, I joined a group of about 30 former students of Rongai Boys High School, formerly Rongai Agri-Tech Boys High School, in Nakuru County, for a motivational talk with the students.

