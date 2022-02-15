University of Nairobi

Petitioner seeks to have alumni included in universities’ management

What you need to know:

  • The current Act stipulates that a university may establish an alumni association.
  • The petitioner argues that the use of the word ‘may’ does not compel universities to form alumni.

Universities will be compelled to appoint members of their alumni to the university senate, board of management, council and other areas of management if Parliament approves a petition currently before it.

