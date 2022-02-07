UoN top university in Kenya and East Africa

University of Nairobi

Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

The University of Nairobi has been ranked the top university in Kenya and the East African region and number 12 in Africa out of the 2,019 in the continent in the latest rankings by Webometrics.

