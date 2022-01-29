Loreto sisters celebrate 100 years of service in Kenya

Loreto

Archbishop Martin Kivuva (left) and Father Stephen Mukami (right) during the celebration of Loreto sisters' 100 years of service at Loreto Convent Msongari on January 29, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Sylvia Muia

Loreto Eastern Africa celebrated the centennial anniversary of the arrival of the first six Loreto sisters in Kenya in 1921. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.