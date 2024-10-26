Mbilia Bel, Bana OK to perform in Nairobi

Rhumba fans in Nairobi are set for a major music extravaganza next weekend that will feature Congolese songbird Mbilia Bel, Bana OK singer Manda Chante and rhumba sensation Le Karmapa (Prince of Rhumba).

Also expected is a backup team of some members of the Kinshasa-based Bana OK band.

Bana OK is an offshoot of the legendary TP OK Jazz band that was for three decades was led by Franco Luambo Luanzo Makiadi until his death in 1989.

Dubbed the Pan African Festival, the show in Nairobi will be hosted at the popular Carnivore Restaurant.

Speaking to the ‘Saturday Nation’ earlier this week, event organiser Jules Nsana of Nsana Promotions said the show is an extension of Franco's 35th death anniversary celebrations.

The live concert will also be dedicated to former TP OK singer Michel Boyibnda, who died early this month in Congo, Brazzaville.

Manda Chante has been in the forefront of the Bana OK shows, having been chosen to lead the band by former band leader Lutumba Simaro’s when the latter retired from performing live shows. Simaro died in March 2019.

Chante, a former member of the original Wenge Musica band, has also done several renditions of other top Congolese artistes' songs besides his own compositions.

Earlier this year, he was among the members of the Clan Wenge, who performed in a show in London. Others with whom he performed included guitarists Bukina Faso, Patent Kusangila and singer Allain Mpela.

For Mbilia Bel, who often refers to Kenya as her second home, this will be yet another opportunity for her to entertain her fans.

Her most popular song among her Kenyan fans remains to be the evergreen hit song, Nakei Nairobi (Lingala for I'm going to Nairobi).

In recent years, several Kenyan primary and secondary school children have performed their own renditions of the song at the annual music festivals.

The singer, who is based in Kinshasa, is also expected to perform some of the other popular songs she sang with Tabu Ley Rochereau’s Afrisa International Band such as Nadina, Beyanga and Eswi Yo Wapi.

Prior to going solo, Mbilia Bel was a member of Afrisa International between 1982 and 1987.

For Le Karmapa, whose style cuts across various generations of rhumba music, this will be a chance to woo Kenyan rhumba fans with some of his songs, including La Duchesse, Caligula and Mama Yemo.

During the show, revellers will also have the chance to sample African food and drinks at special prices.

The entrance is Sh1,500 (advance), Sh2,000 (gate), Sh5,000 (advance VIP) and Sh6,000 (gate). Tickets are available at M Tickets.