Remembering Congolese singer Madilu System 17 years later

For fans of the legendary Congolese musician Madilu Bialu System tomorrow (Sunday) it will be a time to team up in marking the 17 years since his death.

Most fans of his music are expected to celebrate his music online as no major shows not yet lined up. Activities are expected to start today to proceed to tomorrow.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week Paris- based Congolese crooner Nyboma Mwandido said like most of his counterparts he would celebrate him online.

“Though no special concert has been arranged in his memory. most of us and his fans will be engaged in online tributes dedicated to him,” Nyboma said.

He also confirmed that Madilu’s widow Biya Madilu is still living in Paris with their children.

Notably Nyboma was among those who backed Madilu on most of his recordings done in Paris in the 1990s and early 2000s. Some of Madilu’s top songs after leaving the TP OK Jazz band include Ya Jean. RTC Riva, Nzele and Jalousie.

Madilu who was arguably one of the top singers in the legendary TP OK Jazz band under the leadership of Franco Luambo Makiadi excelled on the lead vocals of the bands songs like Mario. Mamou and Makambo ezali minene.

Madilu sung alongside others like Ntesa Dalienst, Ndombe Opetum, Josky Kiambukuta and Aime Kiwakana.

In Kenya various radio and TV stations like Radio Citizen, Milele FM, Inka FM, KBC TV and Citizen TV are expected to dedicate shows in Madiu’s honour.

Meanwhile this weekend will also be the first anniversary since the death of Congolese singer and composer Kalenga Nzazi Vivi of the Nairobi-based Les Mangelepa band.