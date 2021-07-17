Nyboma's 'Consequence' makes Obama's Summer Playlist

Nyboma Mwandido

Veteran Congolese musician, Nyboma Mwandido, during a past live performance in Kenya. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The playlist is sponsored by the former US president, who has honoured various artistes and music lovers across the world.
  • In the song, a rhumba salsa beat, Nyboma Mwandido was backed by Kekele Rhumba group.

Paris-based Congolese crooner Nyboma Mwandido has for the past few days had something to cheer about after his song Consequence was selected for the prestigious 2021 Barack Obama's Summer Playlist.

