Nyboma's 'Consequence' makes Obama's Summer Playlist

Paris-based Congolese crooner Nyboma Mwandido has for the past few days had something to cheer about after his song Consequence was selected for the prestigious 2021 Barack Obama's Summer Playlist.

The playlist is sponsored by the former US president, who has honoured various artistes and music lovers across the world.

Speaking to Saturday Nation early this week, Nyboma said he is elated to have his song included in the former US president’s 18 -track playlist.

"It came as a surprise to me when I was informed that my song was on the music playlist. I'm looking forward to getting more details of how the song will be aired," Nyboma said.

In the song, a rhumba salsa beat, Nyboma was backed by Kekele Rhumba group, comprising singers Wuta Mayi, Loko Massengo and guitarist Syran Mbenza.

Nyboma's hit songs

Next Saturday, Nyboma will appear on a French TV channel show where he is expected to speak to journalists and his fans about the song and Congolese Rhumba in general.

Nyboma is best known for hits such as Double Double, Nina, Amba, Abissina and Maya. He has also been featured as a tenor voice back-up singer in songs by top Congolese singers such as Koffi Olomide, the late Pepe Kalle, Wuta Mayi, Madilu System and lately Faya Tess.

Faya Tess has also done a series of covers versions of rhumba classics by other legendary Congolese musicians.

The Kekele group is an offshoot of the 4-Stars band where Nyboma performed with Wuta, Syraan and Bopol Mansiamina.