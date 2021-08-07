Remembering Rhumba legend Madilu System

Madilu System

Madilu System, one of Franco’s graduates went on to become successful releasing great hits  after the guitar maestro’s death.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Fans and former colleagues of legendary Congolese singer Madilu Bialu System will on Wednesday be marking his 14th death anniversary.

