All set for New Year's Eve rhumba show with Mbilia Bel

Visiting Congolese musician Mbilia Bel will be the highlight of a New Year's Eve extravaganza show at Nairobi's Safari Park Hotel on Sunday. The show will be one of several planned to usher in the new year.

The singer is known for her vocals on songs like Nakei Nairobi, Beyanga and Eswi Yo wapi.

Also scheduled for Sunday night at the same venue are the Safari Cat Dancers and a guest DJ in an event hosted by MC Headboy.

Elsewhere, Nairobi's Carnivore Simba Saloon will host the second edition of the Sould Out soulful extravaganza show tonight. Organised by Capital FM, the pre-New Year's Eve show will be a soul-stirring journey that will give revellers the best of soul music. Admission is Sh1,500 (advance), Sh2,000 (gate), Sh2,500 (couples) and Sh1,000 (regular). The show starts at 6pm.

At the Signature Mall in Sabaki, Machakos County, has lined up end of the year Signature Mall 2024 Crossover on Sunday. The best in dance music and food will be on display from 6pm till dawn.

For rhumba fans in Mombasa, there is the 'Rhumba Crossover Explosion' tomorrow night at WhiteBall Lounge, Mombasa featuring Mombasa-based band Ambro La Musica led by Ambro Djeni. Other musical groups are also expected to perform at the show which starts at 7pm and goes till dawn. Admission is Sh1,000.

Meanwhile, the Ambro La Musica group performs every Wednesday at Mombasa Railways Garden (formerly Cool Breeze). Shows start at 7pm and go on until midnight. During the live shows, they perform songs by other artists as well as their own songs like Malezi ya Mama and Mugange Nyika (dedicated to PDG Mike Mwakamba Panya Buku).

Meanwhile, on Sunday and Monday will be Rhumba Night at Masai Utange in Mombasa with the Amitie Musica Band led by Crispen Tambwe. Entrance is free on both days.