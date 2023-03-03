Saturday Night Comedy at Meladen City Lounge

Comedy fans in Nairobi are today set for a major comedy extravaganza at the Meladen City Lounge (Meladen Bar and Restaurant) in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

The stand-up comedy show dubbed “The Rugged Edition” will feature leading stand-up comedians like Mammito Eunice, David Macharia, Doug Mutai, Bashir Halaiki and Maina Murumba.

Today’s show, which will run from 4pm until 10pm, is part of the relaunch activities at the refurbished Meladen City Lounge (Chyulu Road, off Ngong Road).

The spot has previously hosted shows by visiting Congolese music stars like Mbilia Bel, Ferre Gola and L. Rice, among others.

Kenyan music stars like Johnny Junior are also among those who have performed at the entertainment joint in the past.

According to the Meladen City Lounge management, arrangements are underway to host both local and visiting music stars at the spot later in the year.

Besides comedy, revellers will this evening also have an opportunity to sample sizzlers, traditional African cuisine, and special prices on alcoholic drinks, fresh juices, milkshakes and smoothies. Bitings are available from, samosas, spring rolls, sausages, chicken tikka, kebabs, burgers and the favourite mshikaki.

Entrance fees is Sh500 (advance), Sh800 (regular) and Sh1.000 (gate).

Mammito and her team have been rehearsing lately for tonight’s show promising comedy fans the best. She initially rose to fame through Churchill show’ stand-up comedy show.

In 2018 she performed at the Ëvening of Laugh Comedy Show (Rwanda) and the East African Comedy show at the KICC in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, the Meladen City Lounge will next Saturday host the Personal Culture Awards International Festival. It is scheduled to feature a video photo exhibition, artistic presentations and live musical shows by veteran Steve Hannington among others. Show starts at 7pm.