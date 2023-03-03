All set for Bilenge Musica Du Congo shows in Nairobi

Darzee Kalend

Darzee Kalend, leader of Bilenge Musica Du Congo band.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

The Bilenge Musica Du Congo band led by Darzee Kalend will tonight stage a special rhumba show at the X- Billionaire, the West Field Hub Hall, off Denis Pritt Road in Kilimani, Nairobi. 

The group performs every Saturday at the same spot. On Thursdays, Darze and his group perform at the Club Kuche Kuche at Nyayo National Stadium. 

On Wednesdays and Sundays, they perform at the Treasure Gardens at Kilimani. On Fridays, they perform at Ray Sport KCBTower at Upper Hill in Nairobi. 

Meanwhile, Darzee recently released Kwachua, a duet with US-based Kenyan musician Igwe Bandason. 

The song is available on the Bilenge Musica Du Congo YouTube page.

