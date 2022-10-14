Bilenge Musica Du Congo is back with a new song

The Bilenge Musica Du Congo led by Darzee Kalend is back with a new acoustic track titled Jeux De Hasard which was released online earlier this week. According to Darzee, the new single is from a new album that is due to be released later in the year.

Meanwhile, the same group is due to stage a special tribute show tonight at the X- Billionaire, located at West Field Hub Hall, off Denis Pritt road in Kilimani. The show will be dedicated to fallen Congolese icons Franco Luambo Makiadi and Verckys Kiamuanguana Mateta.

The group will perform every Saturday at the same spot. On Thursdays Darze and his band members perform at the Ray Sport KCB Tower at Upper Hill in Nairobi. ,