Bilenge Musica to entertain rhumba fans in Nairobi

For rhumba fans in Nairobi, the Bilenge Musica Du Congo led by Darzee Kalend now performs every Friday and Saturday at Wapek Delicacies on Queensway House, Kaunda Street in Nairobi.

As Darzee pointed out, the new spot was ideal for rhumba fans opting for live shows in Nairobi’s CBD.

On Thursdays, Darze and his band members perform at the Ray Sport KCB Tower at Upper Hill in Nairobi. The group, also known for its captivating stage shows, is working on new songs to be released soon.

Elsewhere in Nanyuki, tonight there will be a ‘rhumba party’ at Esiankiki Resort and Spa. It will feature special rhumba music by DJ Marto Sibuor. The show dubbed ‘Sibuor Live’ will start at 6pm and end at dawn. Meanwhile, every Wednesday, its rhumba Wednesdays at the Black Pearl Lounge and Grill in Nyamasaria off Nairobi road in Kisumu.