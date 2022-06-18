Bilenge Musica Du Congo shows in Nairobi

Rhumba fans in Nairobi have a chance to be thrilled by Bilenge Musica Du Congo every Friday and Saturday at the Hera Aqua Gardens in Kileleshwa.

On Wednesdays and Sundays, the band under the leadership of Darzee Kalend performs at the Treasure Gardens in Kilimani.

On Thursdays, the band perform at the Ray Sport KCB Tower in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The group, which is known for captivating stage performances, is currently working on new songs to be released soon.

Meanwhile, Kriss Darlin and the Dotty Family will on Saturday evening host Reggae in the Park show at Moran Lounge on Kiambu Road.