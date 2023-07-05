Congolese singer Mbilia Bel to perform in Australia in September

The city of Perth, Australia, is about to experience an enchanting musical extravaganza when Congolese diva Mbilia Bel from Kinshasa takes centre stage in September for what promises to be an enthralling show.

Organised by Ndudi Osakwe, the mega-event promises to be a spectacular celebration of African music, culture and talent.

Regarded as one of Africa's most influential and talented singers, the Congolese songbird will captivate audiences with her soulful voice and electrifying stage show.

Her extensive discography includes timeless classics such as 'Nadina', 'Eswi Yo Wapi', 'Boyaye', 'Nakei Nairobi' and 'Faux Pas'.

Speaking to Saturday Nation recently, Osakwe expressed optimism about Mbilia Bel's performance at the upcoming event.

"Mbilia Bel is very excited to be part of the forthcoming event in Perth, Australia and promises to give her fans the best of her music," he said.

In the recent past, she has been involved in performing at corporate events and major social gatherings in Kinshasa.

This has been done in collaboration with her manager, Mr Jules Nsana of Nsana Promotions. With an illustrious career spanning several decades, Mbilia Bel continues to captivate fans worldwide with her unique blend of Congolese rumba, soukous and Afro-pop rhythms.

Before going solo, Mbilia Bel was a member of the legendary Tabu Ley's Afrisa International band from 1982-1987.

The concert, which will take place at The Point in Perth on September 7, will serve as a platform to showcase the rich and diverse African musical heritage. The event aims to promote cultural exchange and foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of African music and its vibrant rhythms.

Leading the initiative to deliver this exceptional event is Osakwe, an investment attraction consultant with a strong focus on Africa. Osakwe's expertise lies in identifying and promoting opportunities for collaboration and investment between Australia and Africa.

In organising this concert, he aims not only to highlight the artistic prowess of Mbilia Bel, but also to position Africa as an attractive destination for potential investors and entrepreneurs in various sectors.

Through his extensive network and understanding of the African market, he aims to bridge the gap between Australia and Africa, creating avenues for economic growth, cultural exchange and mutually beneficial partnerships. This concert is just one of the many initiatives he is championing to showcase the vast potential and opportunities that Africa has to offer.

The Mbilia Bel concert in Perth is expected to attract a diverse audience including music lovers, the African diaspora, community leaders and potential investors.

It will be a unique opportunity for attendees to experience the magic of African music while exploring opportunities for collaboration and investment in the African market.