Five killed in early morning motorcycle-lorry collision in Kwale

Five people have been killed in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry along Likoni-Kombani road in Kwale County.

The accident happened at about 1:30am today, Sunday September 15.

Police say the motorcycle was carrying six people, among them five pillion passengers, from Kombani towards Likoni when it rammed into the lorry which had stopped on the road.

“As a result of the accident, five male adults were fatally injured while one male adult was seriously injured and taken to Diani Beach Hospital,” said a police report on the accident.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kwale Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while the vehicle and motorcycle were moved to the Kwale Police Station awaiting inspection.

The accident came just two days after another motorcycle accident in Mombasa killed the rider and his passenger.

In the incident on Friday September 13, police said the motorcycle was travelling against the flow of traffic at Transami along the Mombasa-Nairobi road when it collided head-on with a Toyota Hiace.

11 people in the vehicle sustained injuries to various parts of their bodies and were rushed to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital in Mombasa for treatment.