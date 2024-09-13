Speeding Probox kills six school-going children in Kitui

Six school children have been killed on the spot by a speeding hit-and-run vehicle near Kyoani market in Ikutha, along the Kitui-Kibwezi road.

The pupils include two Form Three girls and one Form One girl who were on their way to nearby Kyoani Mixed Day Secondary School at around 6:20am on Friday, September 13.

The other three were primary school pupils, a boy and a girl in GradeThree and a girl in Grade Six, all from Kyoani Primary - a public day school.

The identities of the students were established by local residents who were the first responders, with three of the victims belonging to the same family.

According to an initial police report compiled by Mutomo Traffic Police, the six pupils were walking from their school to school when a Toyota Probox car coming from Kibwezi veered off the road and hit them.

"The motorbike with the registration number Toyota Probox was travelling from Kibwezi towards Kitui. On reaching Kyoani area the driver hit six pedestrians who were school children walking on the pavement in the same direction," reads the police report seen by Nation.Africa.

As a result, all the children, five female and one male, died on the spot.