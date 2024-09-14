Ten passengers injured in early morning collision on Eldoret-Nakuru highway

Ten passengers were injured in a road accident at Twin Bridge on the Eldoret-Nakuru highway on Saturday morning.

Kuresoi North Sub County Police Commander Juddah Gathenge confirmed the latest accident.

According to the police boss, the 5.30am accident involved the 11-seater private van and a truck heading towards Eldoret.

"The van rammed into the truck from the rear resulting in four passengers sustaining serious injuries while six others sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Molo Sub County Hospital for treatment," Mr Gathenge told Nation.Africa, adding that no casualties were reported in the accident.

The police boss said no passenger in the truck was injured, adding that both vehicles were towed to Mau Summit Police Station and are awaiting investigations.

He urged motorists to exercise extra caution, especially when driving at night.

The incident comes barely three weeks after two passengers were killed at the same spot when the Simba bus they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into the river.

In the same week, 13 other passengers in a Coast bus and a private car were killed at the Migaa black spot on the killer highway on August 20.

The country has seen an alarming number of accidents in the last two months, with hundreds killed and many injured.

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows that 7,114 accidents were reported up to August 27, compared to 6,411 in the same period last year.

A total of 15,561 people were involved in the accidents, leaving 3,056 dead and 12,586 with minor and serious injuries.

The accidents have been blamed on driver negligence and disregard for traffic rules.