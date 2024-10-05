Franco Luambo Luanzo Makiadi’s fans mark 35 years since death

In a week’s time the fans of legendary Congolese musician Franco Luambo Makiadi will be marking the 35th anniversary of his death.

Franco, who led the TPOK Jazz Band for almost three decades, died in a Belgium hospital on October 12, 1989.

Every year in DR Congo and abroad a series of shows are staged to honour and remember him. In Kenya, some of the activities lined up at various entertainment clubs include disco music and live band concerts.

In Nairobi, one of the Franco tribute shows will be held next Saturday at the Wapek Delicacies venue on Queensway House in the city centre. It will be an evening dedicated to playing the best of Franco's hit songs. Various top rhumba disc jockeys are expected to entertain at the venue. Other places in the capital city that have lined up big shows include The New Dreams Village in South B with .Bilenge Musica Du Congo band led by Darzee Kalend is promising to thrill fans with some of Franco's all-time favourite songs to reignite his memory. In Mombasa, the Amitie Musica band led by Crispen Tambwe is expected to perform at the Summit Grill, VOK.

Those expected to host shows and events online include veteran broadcaster Fred Obachi Machoka. Radio presenters Hagai Isanya, DJ Ken Ontuga and James Angana, a leading online Lingala music translator and author, are also raring to go.

In Brussels, there is still Lingala music vibrance with the Odemba OK Jazz Stars Band led by Mandjeku Dizzy Lengo. It features some former TPOK Jazz musicians. Speaking to the Saturday Nation recently, Mandjeku, who is recuperating from a mild stroke, said they would remember their late boss, Franco, by interacting with old and new fans online. The group also features mercurial singer Malage de Lugendo, who did great vocals on TPOK Jazz's mega hit titled, “Testament ya Bowule”.(composed by Lutumba Simaro).

Fellow singer Nana Akumu says she will also join the others online in remembering Franco.

She recalled how Franco had reached out to her through yet another singer, Diatho Lukoki, to get her to join TPOK Jazz in 1986. This was following the departure of star vocalist Jolie Detta from the band. Other former surviving TPOK band members include singers Wuta Mayi, Prince Youlou Mabiala, Sam Mangwana, Baniel Bambo, Michel Boyibanda and Lokombe Etal. Guitarists Nedule Papa Noel, Michelino Mavatiku, Celi Bitchou, Flavian Makabi and Makos Kindudi.