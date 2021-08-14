Congolese singer Dekula Vumbi resumes live shows in Sweden

Dekula Kahanga Vumbi .

Stockholm –based Congolese musician Dekula Kahanga Vumbi.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Dekula relocated from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to Sweden in 1991.
  • He is best remembered as a solo guitarist with the Dar-based Maquis Original band.

Stockholm-based Congolese musician Dekula Kahanga Vumbi is among the leading African music artistes who have resumed live performances in many parts of Europe after the long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.