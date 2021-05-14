Remembering benga great Daniel Owino Misiani

For benga fans, Monday will be a day to mark the 15th anniversary since the death of the legendary benga musician Daniel Owino (D.O) Misiani.

Misiani, who was band leader of the D.O 7 Shirati Jazz Band (also popularly known as the ‘king of history’) was born in Shirati, Tanzania and moved to Kenya in the mid-1960s where he groomed his benga musical career.

His fans, counterparts and kin will recall that tragic day on May 17, 2006 when the legendary guitarist and composer died in a grisly road accident near Kisumu town.

Among some of Misiani’s popular songs include Lala Salama, Kiseru, Isabella Muga and Christina Jaber.

A special online tribute show dedicated to him will be held on Monday to be hosted by Linet Aluoch Pamba. Notably she was among the members of the DO 7 Shirati Jazz band.

Linet Aluoch Pamba band leader of Karapul Jazz Band. Photo credit: Courtesy

Speaking to Saturday Nation yesterday Pamba said she would team up with some of her former colleagues in the band like Babito, Odira Pombe Kali and Odhis during a performance through Berhumba Live TV.

“The show will be dedicated to Misiani’s music where his fans will be free to request any of his songs,’’ she said.

Prior to the online show to start at 9.30pm on Monday the group will stage a rehearsal live performance at the Pamba Bar in Nyamasaria, Kisumu from 12pm to 6pm.

Elsewhere Pamba is tomorrow expected to give a special radio interview on Misiani’s musical history on Ramogi FM.

Other FM stations expected to play his music include Lolwe FM, Dala FM and Lake Victoria FM.

Linet who leads the Kisumu-based Karapul Jazz Band made her debut with Misiani’s DO 7 Shirati Jazz.

Like most other events having been called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of his fans and former colleagues are expected to celebrate his music on social media while the FM stations will play his music.

Benga fans Gedion Omwono, Shem Okello of Nairobi alongside Ezekiel Bunde of Mombasa said they would spend Monday listening to some of Misiani’s best songs online.

Ugandan musician Sammy Kasule who died on Tuesday evening in Amsterdam, Holland. Photo credit: File | nation Media Group

Meanwhile, the burial of veteran Ugandan music star Sammy Kasule is now set for May 27 in Stockholm, Sweden.

His counterpart Dekula Kahanga Vumbi speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week confirmed that his family had agreed with health authorities on the burial date at the Solna Cemetery in Stockholm..

Among the highlights during the burial is expected to be a special performance of two of Kasule’s songs Wapendeza and Nyimbo Zetu (while still with the Makonde group).

Dekula said he would team up with others like Ulf Lindén (Sax) and singer Marianne N'lemvo during the performance.

In Kenya veteran music fans James Lando Khwatenge and Nicholas Murithi are among those who eulogised Kasule for his great compositions like ‘Marie Wandaka’ and ‘Uzima’.