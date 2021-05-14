Remembering benga great Daniel Owino Misiani

Daniel Owino (D.O) Misiani.

Legendary benga musician Daniel Owino (D.O) Misiani.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

For benga fans, Monday will be a day to mark the 15th anniversary since the death of the legendary benga musician Daniel Owino (D.O) Misiani.

