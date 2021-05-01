Fans mourn Ugandan music star Sammy Kasule  

Sammy Kasule

Ugandan musician Sammy Kasule who died on Tuesday evening in Amsterdam, Holland.

By  Amos Ngaira

 Fans and counterparts of veteran Ugandan musician Sammy Kasule are still in mourning following his death on Tuesday evening in Amsterdam, Holland. The mercurial guitarist and composer was on transit from Kampala to Sweden when he collapsed and died at the Amsterdam Airport.

