Bilenge Musica Du Congo to mark 13th anniversary on Sunday

Popular Nairobi-based Congolese band Bilenge Du Congo Band will on Sunday stage a special show to mark its 13th anniversary. The celebration will be held at the Treasure Gardens in Kilimani, Nairobi. Led by the versatile Darzee Kalend, it is arguably one of the top bands in Kenya and has in recent years been at the forefront of keeping Rhumba lovers entertained in vibrant concerts.

Speaking earlier this week to the Saturday Nation, Darzee said for Sunday’s big show, they have invited both local and international guests.

“This Sunday will be a day for us to celebrate and team up with some of our fans, who have been supporting us during live shows for the 13 years,” he said.

Other groups invited to perform include Les Wanyika and Kaka Talanta alongside some individual guest artistes.MC Nginja the Entertainer will also perform. Darzee said they have lined up a surprise special guest performance for the day.

Bilenge Musica Du Congo band leader Darzee Kalend. Photo credit: Pool

Bilenge Musica Du Congo is known for hit songs such as Dr Kongolo’, Maisha and ‘Papa Felix’. Tickets cost Sh1,000 (regular) and Sh2,000 (VIP). The show will start at 6pm. Bilenge Musica Du Congo, Darzee said, started as a resident band at the Dream Village Restaurant in South B, Nairobi.

They also performed at the Simmers Restaurant (which was located next to the Six Eighty Hotel in Nairobi). It was an offshoot of the then Dubai-based Bilenge Musica International Band (under the leadership of Lesasa Joker). As Darzee explained, Lesasa remains an integral part of the band’s success. Earlier in his music career, he was among those in the original Bilenge Musica band that was formed at Legacy Africa Restaurant in Nairobi in 1995.

The original band featured other renowned artistes like Bobo Sukari, King Bebe, Labino and Didier.

“As Lesasa was based in Dubai, I continued keeping the Bilenge Musica name alive in Nairobi. We remain sister bands,” Darzee added.

Darzee and other Bilenge musicians have performed in other towns, including Kisumu, Kakamega, Machakos and Bondo.

In Nairobi, Bilenge Musica Du Congo regularly performs every Thursday at Kuche Kuche Cashless, Nyayo National Stadium, every Wednesday and Sunday at the Treasure Gardens, Kilimani.

Meanwhile, for reggae fans in Nairobi, the King Lion Sounds reggae group will tonight host a special show to mark the 43rd anniversary of the death of the legendary reggae icon Bob Marley at the Blue Hut Hotel in Ngara, Nairobi. Those to perform include the Gravitti band, Crown Tubbs, Klymax, Jose Big Bway, Papa Chally, Derrick and MC Stitches. The entrance fee is Sh200.

Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley who died in 1981. Photo credit: File Picture