Bilenge Musica to perform in Machakos tonight

Popular Congolese musician Darzee Kalend, supported by his group Bilenge Musica Du Congo, will perform tonight during the Twende Pumba Masaku edition at Kyumbi Garden Resort (Mombasa Road- Machakos Junction).

Also performing at the same event will be one man guitarist Bosco Mulwa. Admission is Sh500 (regular) and Sh1,000 (VIP).

Bilenge Musica Du Congo performs every Friday at Kifaru Place on Mombasa Road. On Wednesdays and Sundays they perform at Treasure Gardens on Argwings Kodhek Road in Kilimani, Nairobi.





While every Thursday they perform at Kuche Kuche Cashless at Nyayo National Stadium, also in Nairobi. The Thursday shows are hosted by DJ Smallz Young Mo-ney.

The group is doing well with their latest single titled Dawa ya deni ni kulipa which is available on YouTube.

Elsewhere, rhumba fans in Mombasa can gather at Mints Lounge in Bamburi every Wednesday for special shows featuring Ambro La Musica band led by Ambro Djeni.

On Thursdays, the group performs at Club Mios, Bamburi on Thursdays, The Screenshot Lounge in Mtwapa on Fridays, Bottoms Up Shanzu on Saturdays.