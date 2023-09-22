Congolese musician Lesasa Jocker lines up shows in Nairobi

Popular Nairobi-based Congolese musician Lesasa Jocker, supported by his group Bilenge Musica International, will be performing tonight at Pitstop Grill and Lounge, Karen on Langata Road in Nairobi.

They perform at the same venue every Saturday. Tomorrow afternoon, the group will stage their debut show at 305 Pacha Garden, on James Gichuru in Lavington, Nairobi.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week. Lesasa was excited to treat his fans to the best of the new rhumba shows with new dance styles and beats.

The group performs every Friday at Alaska Lounge in Nairobi West.