‘Rhumba Yaba boss’ at Karen Oasis

Rhumba fans in Nairobi’s Karen and its environs can team up on Tuesday night for a (Madaraka Day eve) rhumba show at Karen Oasis on Karen Plains Road (opposite the Waterfront Mall).

The show will feature a special performance by the Bilenge International Band under the leadership of Lesasa Jocker. Notably, the group will be staging their debut show at the venue this year.

Speaking to Saturday Nation yesterday Lesasa said he was elated and looking forward to the Karen show, with special songs lined up. “We have been rehearsing unique songs for the Madaraka eve show as we anticipate to stage more shows in future on the same spot,” he said.

The group is doing well with new songs like Milelo and Ramy Gout, which were launched earlier this year on YouTube. They are also known for their enticing stage shows.

Besides Rhumba, revellers will have the opportunity to sample African dishes and drinks during the Madaraka Day eve special show at Karen Oasis. The show is set to start at 6pm until late into the night.

Previously based in Dubai since 1999, Lesasa relocated to Nairobi at the onset of the Covid -19 pandemic almost two years ago, when most entertainment places were closed globally.