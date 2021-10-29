Rhumba fans to enjoy Lesasa Jocker's shows on Saturday

Lesasa Jocker

Lesasa Jocker band leader of Bilenge Musica International

Photo credit: Pool

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

The Bilenge Musica International band led by Lesasa Jocker performs every Saturday at the Ray Spot Restaurant on KCB Tower at Upper Hill in Nairobi.

