Rhumba fans to enjoy Lesasa Jocker's shows on Saturday

The Bilenge Musica International band led by Lesasa Jocker performs every Saturday at the Ray Spot Restaurant on KCB Tower at Upper Hill in Nairobi.

Every Sunday Lesasa and his group performs at the Pitstop Grills at the Carnivore Junction along Langata road.

Elsewhere rhumba fans in Nairobi can team up every Friday and Saturday for rhumba shows by the Station Japan Fiesta at Maxy’s Lounge along Enterprise Road, opposite Equity Bank, in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

The group, led by Evala Mbuta Msawureji, is expected to launch their latest album Escalier today at the Maxy’s Lounge. Shows will start at 4pm.