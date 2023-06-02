Amitie Musica band to celebrate 25th anniversary

The Mombasa-based Amitie Musica (Les Incomparables) band will today host a special show at Mombasa's Mamba Village to celebrate 25 years since its formation.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, band leader, Crispine Tambwe said they had taken their time in organising an event that would be a great appreciation to their fans.

“It has been a long musical journey which we look forward to celebrating alongside many of our counterparts and fans of the band not only in Mombasa but from other towns,” he said.

Besides Amitie Musica, others invited to perform at the show are Darzee Kalend (Bilenge Musica du Congo), Lesasa Jocker (Bilenge Musica International), Ricky Mulolo ( Idologia Musica), Ambro Djeni (Ambro La Musica), Nicky Wtod Alego (Ohangla Band) and Banamitie Musica band.

The show has been organised through the support of Baraka FM radio station alongside others like rhumba fan and promoter PDG Mike Mwakamba (Panya Buku) of Panya Buku Entertainment. The entrance for today's show from 3 pm is Sh500 (regular) and Sh1,500 (VIP).

Notably, the chief guest today is expected to be David Were (former Matungu MP) who Crispine lauds for having been the initial patron and sponsor during the formation of the band.

“It was Were who sponsored the purchase of our first set of instruments and encouraged the formation of the band while in Kisumu back in 1998,” Crispine said.

The Amitie Musica’s initial base was at the Kimwa Grand Hotel in 1998, before relocating the following year to Mombasa where they have been based to date. They were replaced by the Extra Kimwa Band at the Kimwa Grand Hotel which featured Tanzanian singer Ally Choki, Suzanna Owiyo alongside others.

As for Crispine, before the formation of the Amitie Musica band, he had a brief stint with a session group that was based at the Kisumu Lakers Club.

Before relocating to Mombasa they also performed at other spots like the City Cabanas in Nairobi.

Their current weekly performance schedule includes every Wednesday at the Sky Lounge at Bamburi. Every Thursday at the Jombaz Sports Bar and Grill in Kilifi. While every Friday and Saturday the group performs at the Summit Grill (VOK) in Mombasa.

On Sundays, the group performs at the Maasai Utange also in Mombasa.

The group is doing well with songs like Maziwa, Maisha, Utalia na Nani, Safari and Hero in the Shadow.

They have also been working on a new album that is set to be released soon.

Some of the band members include singer Kass Kass, drummer Kass Kasongo, soloist Banza Antonov and Degaule Bola.