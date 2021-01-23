Amitie Musica to mark 23 years in the music industry

Rhumba music fans in Mombasa have lately been having exciting moments with various rhumba bands among them Amitie Musica led by Crispine Tambwe getting back to action.

The Amite Musica group, which turns 23 this year, will from next week will revert to full time shows at various night clubs in Mombasa.

Speaking to Saturday Nation, Tambwe said, like other musicians, their shows are gradually resuming.

“With various entertainment spots reopening, we have opted to resume shows to keep our fans,” he said.

The group, which was formed in Kisumu in 1998, has since been among the leading bands in Mombasa since relocating to the coastal city in 1999.

Besides performing in Mombasa the group has also staged shows in places like City Cabanas, Nairobi.

Samba Bistro Club

On Friday, the group will perform at the Samba Bistro Club in Bamburi before moving to the Baogan Bar and Restaurant in Buxton, for the “Saturday Night Rhumba Show”.

Tambwe said that this will be their debut show at the revamped joint in Mombasa.

On Sunday, the group moves to the Nyali Reef Hotel where they are expected to entertain fans at the hotel’s Derby Sports Bar. Plans are underway to have the band regulate shows at the three spots in Mombasa from next month.

The group is currently doing well with their latest song “Maziwa” which it released online last week.

Other popular songs by the group include “Maisha” Safari” and “Hero in the Shadow”.

Some of the other members include singer Kass Kass, guitarists Banza Anto and Mark Kanko.

During live shows, they not only perform their songs but also popular rhumba renditions by others.

Last month, Tambwe teamed up with Ambro Djeni (band leader of the Ambro La Musica band) for a joint show dubbed “Rhumba Explosion 2” at the Bottoms Up in Shanzu, Mombasa.

The show was organised by manager PDG Mike Mwakamba (Panya Buku) who is also a Mombasa -based rhumba music fan.

Tambwe said that plans are underway to host a show to mark the group’s 23 years in music.

DJ Vosti Spartan of Lambada Holiday Resort in Mombasa. Photo credit: Pool

Meanwhile, the Lambada Holiday Resort at Mtwapa in Kilifi County has lined up a series of shows in the coming weekend. The shows target disco fans in Mtwapa and its environs. There will be the best of disco music by DJ Vosti Spartan from 1pm until 9pm on Saturday.

Vosti said that the show will feature the best of pop, reggae, soul to Afro sounds. Patrons will also have the opportunity to sample food and drinks at discounted prices.

On Sunday, it will be a family fun day featuring swimming and fun games at the holiday Resort.

