Bilenge Musica du Congo Nairobi shows

Popular Congolese musician Darzee Kalend and his group Bilenge Musica Du Congo perform every Friday and Saturday at Rayspot Bar and Restaurant in Upperhill KCB Towers, Nairobi.

On Wednesdays and Sundays, they perform at Treasure Gardens in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The group is doing well with their latest single titled Dawa ya Deni ni Kulipa which was recently released on YouTube.

They perform every Thursday at Kuche Kuche Cashless at Nyayo National Stadium, also in Nairobi.

Elsewhere, Sahara Drifters on Duruma Road, Nairobi, (next to Kampala Coach) will be offering their regular weekend mix of rhumba, bongo and old skul music today. Tomorrow is Rhumba Sunday starting at 2pm.