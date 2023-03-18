Bilenge Musica to honour Lokassa ya Mbongo
The Bilenge Musica Du Congo led by Darzee Kalend is due to stage a special rhumba show tonight in honour of fallen Congolese guitarist Lokassa ya Mbongo at the X- Billionaire, West Field Hub Hall, off Denis Pritt Road in Kilimani, Nairobi.
Speaking yesterday to Saturday Nation, Darzee said he and his colleagues would be joining many others this weekend to celebrate Lokassa’s musical prowess. The group performs every Saturday at the same spot.
On Thursdays, Darzes and his group perform at the Club Kuche Kuche, at Nyayo National Stadium.
On Wednesdays and Sundays, they perform at the Treasure Gardens at Kilimani. On Fridays, they perform at Ray Sport KCB Tower at Upper Hill in Nairobi.