Bilenge Musica du Congo band to perform in Bondo, Siaya County

Popular Congolese musician Darzee Kalend, backed by his group Bilenge Musica Du Congo, will today perform at a special video launch show at The Garden in Bondo, Siaya County.

According to Darzee, the show, which will be streamed live on YouTube, will see the launch of their latest single titled Dawa ya Deni Kulipa.

We decided to have the launch in Bondo because our fans in Siaya County have been asking us to perform there," he said.

Admission will be Sh1,000. They will be back in Nairobi tomorrow to perform at Treasure Gardens in Kilimani.

Every Friday and Saturday, they perform during the 'Rhumba High Definition' shows at Rayspot Bar and Restaurant at Upperhill KCB Towers in Nairobi. This is the group's new venue for rhumba fans, featuring the latest Congolese dance styles.