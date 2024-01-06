Nairobi's Broadwalk Mall to host Overdose Diaspora Edition party

A special variety show the ‘Overdose Diaspora Edition Party’ will be held on Saturday at the Replay, Broadwalk Mall Westlands, Nairobi. The show, hosted by Azeezah Hashim, will not only be the first Saturday show at the venue but also an interactive forum to ‘‘bid farewell to the summer bunnies”.

Those expected to perform include DJ Shinski, DJ Sunny Sistuki, Ally B, DJ Kronikx, DJ Schwaz, and DJ TM. The show is set to start at 2pm to end at midnight. Entrance will be Sh1,500.

Elsewhere the Quivers Lounge on Thika Road tonight hosts the First Sato Party to be hosted by DJ Sych and MC Mido. The show will start at 7pm. There will be plenty of drinks and food available at the spot. Meanwhile, the 5th World of Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture is set to be held in Kisumu from May 20-26 at The Mama Grace Onyango Cultural and Social Centre. Children will play a critical role in the Festival in Kisumu. The organizers are encouraging creative children to register online www.festacafrica.org or visit the Mama Grace Onyango Cultural Centre physically to register.

Meanwhile, every Wednesday the Ambro La Musica group performs at the Mombasa Railways Garden (former Cool Breeze). Shows start at 7pm until midnight. During live shows besides performing other artistes they also perform their own tracks.

Bilenge Musica du Congo band leader Darzee Kalend (left) and members of his team during a past show in Nairobi. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Elsewhere, it's rhumba night every Thursday at the Signature Club in Mombasa featuring shows by the Amitie Musica Band led by Crispen Tambwe. Every Wednesday the group also known as Les Incomparables performs during Rhumba Wednesday at the Skylounge, Bamburi. For country music fans its country meets good vibes — with Steve Rogers and the Highway Band every Wednesday at the Embassy Bistro in Nairobi. At the Karura Forest in Nairobi lined up today is a nature walk organised by Victorious Fit Adventures.

For rhumba fans in Nairobi, it's Rhumba Bonanza every Friday with Bilenge Musica Du Congo led by Darzee Kalend at the Kifaru Lounge on Mombasa Road. Every Wednesday and Sunday the same group performs at the Treasure Gardens in Kilimani (Opposite Kilimani Primary School) in Nairobi.

On Thursdays, the Bilenge Musica group performs at Kuche Kuche Cashless inside the Nyayo National Stadium Swimming Complex. Patrons are also entertained by DJ Smaliz (Young Money) during the Kuche Kuche shows. The group specializes in both new and old rhumba songs.