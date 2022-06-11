Benga vinyl records disco show in Nairobi

Fans of Benga music and other Kenyan oldies in Nairobi have an opportunity to listen to the best of benga collection during a special vinyl records only disco show set for next Friday at the legendary Melodica Music Stores on Nairobi’s Tom Mboya Street.

Veteran benga music producer George Ouma (Jojo) of Jojo Records, speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, said it was through requests from some Benga fans that he had planned the show.

“With fewer vinyl records still in use or available, it was my intention to arrange a show that could give music vinyl music fans hope that this kind of records were still available,” Ouma said.

Among the artistes to be featured during the special benga and oldies show include Daniel (DO) Owino Misiani, Joseph Kamaru, Dr Collela Mazee, Sukuma Bin Ongaro, Kakai Kilonzo (Kilimambogo Brothers) and Katitu Boys. Other Kenyan oldies to be featured include twist’ legends Daudi Kabaka and John Nzenze.

Jojo pointed out that they settled on Melodica Music Stores as the venue considering it is among the few music stores still stocking vinyl records in Kenya.

During the show that will be on from 11am to 6pm, fans will have the opportunity to share the musical history of their favourite legendary musicians.

Jojo will team up with veteran DJ Stone and James Carlos Kilai to entertain fans at the show. Entrance is free.

Elsewhere, veteran Jamaican-born singer and actress Grace Jones is this weekend and next week among the highlights during the Meltdown Festival being held at London’s Southbank Centre in England.

Grace, who is known for songs like Pull Up to the Bumper and Dor Die, will be backed by among others London-based Tanzanian born musician Saidi Tumba Kanda and Congolese guitarist Fiston Lusambo.

Guy Morley - Grace’s artistic producer during the Festival - confirmed that she would stage a special one off show in the Royal Festival Hall.