Melodica, one of Kenya’s last record stores, sticks out in changing sphere 

By  Victor Odhiambo

What you need to know:

  • You will be hard-pressed to find a person as zealous about what they do as Abdul Karim, the proprietor of Melodica.
  • Karim inherited the shop from his father, Daudia Pravinal, who opened his first music store in 1952.

As you walk on Tom Mboya Street, one of the oldest streets in Nairobi, you will unquestionably notice crowds of pedestrians and shoppers on the busy pavements. The noise of matatus and taxis hooting is deafening. 

