Albert Gacheru
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Albert Gacheru: How fire and music pirates consumed promising 'Mariru' singer

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • As one of the biggest producers in Nairobi, Gacheru became an easier target for music pirates.
  • At the moment his family is struggling to pay a Sh5.5 million hospital bill.

Had fire not stopped Albert Gacheru’s rise as an indigenous music producer in February 1999, chances are that he could have emerged as one of the most prolific figures in the music business. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Oparanya hosted by Raila day after he met DP Ruto

  2. Why Prince Philip wasn’t called king

  3. Uganda taxman recalls Bobi Wine’s armoured car

  4. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  5. On S. Sudan highways, truck drivers face ‘Wild West’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.