'Mariru' song hit-maker Albert Gacheru dies in Nairobi

Benga musician Albert Gacheru

Benga musician Albert Gacheru during a past performance. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Kamau

Renowned benga musician Albert Gacheru, who in 1990s produced many recording artistes, has died at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

