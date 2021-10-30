Collela Mazee
File | Nation Media Group

Collela Mazee: The man who popularised benga music

By  Paul Ongoro WaMunga

  • Collela Mazee died on March 7, 2000 at Dr Momanyi's Masaba Hospital, Menelik Road, Nairobi.
  • He left behind a rich repertoire of what experts estimate to be 675 benga songs and at least five International music awards.

It's a huge task seeking to capture the life of a man who did his music with amazing consistency and quality for more than three decades as fans unveil his mausoleum this weekend. 'Doctor' Collela Mazee, sometimes simply known as Colly, was a towering figure in the benga music scene from the late 1960s and is considered a pioneer who popularised the genre and whose songs have remained influential 21 years after his death. 

