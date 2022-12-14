Nigerian singer Tems nominated for Golden Globe Award

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has been nominated for a Golden Globe award.

She has been nominated for the prestigious award for her role of being one of the creators of the soundtrack to the Wakanda Forever movie.

The song titled Lift Me Up was done by her, singer Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson.

“Congratulations to Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson for their Golden Globe Nomination for Best Original Song! #WakandaForever,” @MarvelStudios tweeted.

“My God!! This one is too much,” Tems said.

Tems rose to fame at the height of the global Covid-19 pandemic after featuring on Wizkid’s Essence smash hit that was deemed 2021’s song of the summer.

The hit earned her a Grammy nomination and catapulted her to new levels.

Since then, she has scored other major accolades, such as winning Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards. She has also collaborated with top-tier artistes like Drake and Future and most recently featured on Move from Beyoncé’s Renaissance album.

She had fans in a chokehold with her rendition of Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman, No Cry’ featured in the trailer for the Black Panther sequel.

Tems was scheduled to perform in Kenya in October, but, to the disappointment of her fans, it never happened.

The crooner, who has amassed quite a colossal global appeal and success in just over a year, tweeted: “Hey, Kenya. Honestly, it’s quite heart-breaking to say this, but I will not be able to perform at the Tukutane Festival due to circumstances beyond my control.

“I am as disappointed as you all are but I look forward to coming and giving you a show that you deserve. Love you all.”

The concert was slated for October 15 at the Karen Waterfront and tickets to the show had already started selling from Sh2,000.

The event organisers announced that they would be rescheduling the Tukutane Festival for a later date, accusing the Nigerian musician of pulling a surprise on them despite paying her performance fees. The organisers added that they would refund anyone who had bought the tickets.