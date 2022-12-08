Nigerian singer D'Banj detained over fraud allegations

Nigerian singer Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’Banj, has been arrested over alleged fraud.

According to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) D’Banj is alleged to have defrauded money from a government programme that was aimed at addressing issues of unemployment among the youth in Nigeria.

“ICPC confirmed on Wednesday the arrest and detention of Mr Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, otherwise known by his stage name D’Banj, over the investigation of fraud associated with the N-Power Programme,” ICPC said.

“The N-Power is a scheme established by President Muhammadu Buhari on 8th June 2016, to address the issues of youth unemployment and empowerment, and help increase social development. The Commission had received numerous petitions on the diversion of N-Power funds running into billions of naira following the approval and release of such funds to the beneficiaries by the Federal Government.”

ICPC said that N-Power beneficiaries had complained over the non-receipt of the monthly funds in spite of payment by the Government.

“About 10 persons have been invited by ICPC over the last few months in connection with the N-Power fraud, and have been granted administrative bail after their detention. Several invitations to Mr Oyebanjo to appear before a team of investigators were ignored and not honoured,” ICPC said.

D’Banj turned himself in and was taken into custody at the ICPC Headquarters. He is currently being questioned over the fraud allegations.

“The investigation will be all-encompassing and also be extended to other collaborators of the fraud and the banks where the beneficiaries’ accounts are domiciled,” ICPC said.