Kajala dumped Harmonize for impregnating side chic – Wasafi presenter

Wasafi Media presenter Diva tha Bause has dropped the bombshell on why Tanzania Bongo Flava artiste Harmonize and his fiancé Fridah Kajala have split.

According to the presenter at the Diamond Planumz-owned radio station, Harmonize and Kajala split due to cheating allegations and that the hitmaker got his side chic pregnant.

“The lady is five months pregnant,” reads Diva’s post. “When he was caught talking on the phone, he froze. Secondly, he was caught with a lady, red-handed.”

Kajala and Harmonize got into a relationship in September 2020 after the bongo artiste broke up with his Italian ex-wife, Sarah Michelotti.

This is not the first time the duo has broken up. In April 2021, the couple had a dramatic breakup after Harmonize was accused of seducing Kajala’s daughter, Paula.

After their breakup, Kajala blocked the musician on all platforms and for a year they both moved on with their lives.

However, in March 2022, the bongo singer launched a bid to reconcile and win Kajala back after breaking up with his Australian girlfriend Brianna.

He published countless posts asking for Kajala’s forgiveness and crying for a second chance.

The Matatizo hitmaker not only tatted his body but also bought two Range Rovers plus other lavish gifts for Kajala as part of the apology.

Left: Harmonize and actress Frida Kajala. Right: Actress Kajala and her daughter Paula. Photo credit: Courtesy

Now, it seems, Kajala has decided not to look back.

She changed her profile’s details deleting the part she had included about being the wife and manager to Harmonize.

Additionally, Kajala deleted all the photos she had previously posted with her lover.

Though Harmonize has not yet cleared his posts, Kajala had earlier shared that she has since forgiven her ex and she is now ready for the next.

In her temporary post, Kajala said, “I am a woman and a human being who is created to love and also forgive, but for this I’m meant to be laughed at, criticised and even be mocked.