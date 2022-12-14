Rising from the ashes after 7 years of battling illness, depression and bad press

A chance meeting with an Akorino prophet changed Dennis Mútara’s life, and he believes it was a sign from God.

A trained carpenter, Mr Mútara was working as a fruit vendor in Kiambu town in 2006 to earn a living where the Akorino prophet found him and told him to turn to God.

He “told me that God had communicated to him that I will become a musical evangelist who will gain favour and fame. He prophesied to me that I was even late in commencing living my anointment,” the artiste says.

Because of his passion in music, Mr Mútara had been composing gospel songs since 2004 but had not recorded them. But after meeting the preacher, he decided to embrace gospel ministry.

“I hit the studio in 2008 with the track Ngai Angiuga Níúkúgía...It started its airwaves journey sluggishly but by 2010, it had become a household track and Mútara gained his fame. Up to 2014, I never knew a year without a dominant gospel track in the industry,” Mr Mútara says.

Some other popular tracks, from his seven albums, are Úkíríria gítí kía Múrungu, Wendo ní múhiu, Kíndú wa nií, Tigana na andú, Múteteriwakwa, lkúmbí ría Ngai, Úhonokio, Kuga na gwíka, Ngoro Njega, Íkaí úngíkíagíra, Wíiguithanie, Nímekúrindúrwo and Kúhika na kúhikania.

However, seven years ago, the respected Gíkúyú gospel singer faded from the airwaves.

With “bad omens” plaguing him, his life took a downturn, sending him into depression and making him leave Nairobi to seek peace of mind in his native home in Murang’a County, Mr Mútara says.

“It has been long since I released a song. Things took a stranger turn and I have been battling ill tidings. By the Grace of God, I will be back in 2023 with a bang,” he says.

“Bad omens” have plagued his life “to a point that I entertained a thought that the evil spirit had conquered the holy one that guided me into evangelism,” Mr Mútara says.

Survived

In the time, he has survived four road accidents, mourned the death of his parents, and battled depression that led him to stay in a rehabilitation centre for three months.

Following the mishaps and the depression, he was put on various medication to manage his condition “and the process has been taxing on my physique and mental wellness.”

As a result of the accidents, he developed a nervous system problem that requires costly prescription medicines to deal with.

Following the accidents, he, at one time, thought that someone had bewitched him “but I have now come to appreciate them as just part of my baptism with fire to make me emerge better, stronger and more inspired in my gospel industry calling.”

“I have been undergoing turmoil in my life. Were it in the waters, I would have drowned...I have been through too much...It is by God's grace that I have made it this far,” the artiste adds.

Defamed

Mr Mútara says that even as he battles the vagaries of life, things got worse when people spread “lies” about him.

“I have watched in dismay as my name trends in manufactured scandals. I have been featured as a man who backtracked and became an alcoholic and even joined a cult that promotes female genital mutilation,” he says, terming these sentiments as “lies”.

“They said I had gone on an alcoholic spree when in real sense I was struggling with ill health and family mourning.”

He added that he wished people would stop defaming others and instead do what is right.

Despite these experiences, Mr Mútara is determined to make a comeback.