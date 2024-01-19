Mali Safi Chito: New generation of Kalenjin musicians hitting the right notes

In the heart of the Rift Valley, a region globally acclaimed for producing athletic champions, a different cultural resonance echoes through the landscape—a love for music that runs deep.

Here, some local musicians move huge crowds with their music and demand a near-cultic following, conquering hearts and minds with their melodic Benga or gospel voices and rhythmic songs.

It is so ingrained that artists draw large crowds when they perform in live bands, which are regularly held in the North, South and Central Rift regions.

In a departure from traditional political gatherings, the inaugural Kalenjin Music Extravaganza and Awards Ceremony was held at Kapkatet Stadium in Kericho County on December 30, 2023.

The event brought together secular and religious musicians from across the Kalenjin Rift Valley, showcasing the rich diversity of Kalenjin music, ranging from ceremonial songs to contemporary hits.

The success of the event, which featured live performances and the recognition of outstanding artists, prompted governors from the region to commit to co-sponsoring the annual festivai, in which winners were awarded trophies and cumulative cash prizes of Sh4 million.

The fan-driven voting system, which determined the award winners, underlined the artists' connection with their audience.

Milicent Jerotich, the talent behind the Mali Safi Chito sensation that has hit the music scene by storm earning her 105,000 You Tube followers, and Kilel Jazz, creators of the Chapa Luku hit, stole the limelight with their captivating performances.

Mali Safi Chito was voted the best ceremonial song followed by Uro Uro by Joel Kimetto and Kotab Legetyo while a single by Mwalimu Kendagor was ranked third.

“I am humbled by the support from my fans from across the country. I did not know that the song would be a hit and I thank God,” Jerotich said

The ceremony also featured the posthumous awarding of iconic Kalenjin musicians, such as Kipchamba Araap Tapotuk, Rhino Kaboom (Hermon Kipkirui) and Chelele (Diana Chemutai), honoring their contributions to the the region’s music.

From left: Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, with MPs David Pkosing (Pokot South), Johana Ngeno (Emurrua Dikirr), Kibet Komingoi (Bureti) and Paul Chebor (Rongai) during the Kalenjin Music Extravaganza and Awards Ceremony at Kapkatet stadium in Kericho County on December 30, 2023. More than Sh4 million in prize money was handed out at the fete sponsored by Emurrua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Kilel Jazz emerged the winner of the best overall artist edging out Sweetstar (Mike Rotich) who has been the most prominent artist in the region for years to the second position. Another popular musician Second Junior (Brian Kibet Sang) was third.

“This vote of confidence by fans is a testament that our content resonates with the masses and I will endeavour to give them more in the New Year,” Mr Kilel said after being declared the overall winner.

At one point, the thousands of fans at the event demanded that Kilel entertains them nonstop, declining to have politicians address them, which forced the organisers to provide him with a seat at the podium.

The youthful Faith Therui maintained her position as best female artist followed in second place by Naswa melodies (Florence Chepngetich) and Memo Kapchumbe (Jackline Chepkemoi) who has defied the odds to remain on top over the years was ranked in the third position.

Best female artist position went to Joyce Langat of the hit song Ibelisyewon followed by Lilian Rotich of the hit song Memwa, while the quiet but popular Mum Cherop (Beatrice Langat) of the Katunisiet song came third.

The best upcoming female artist position went to Vicky De Brilliance (Vicky Cherotich) followed by Shee Vicky and Rehema Chebet in third place – with the three artists shedding tears after being overwhelmed by the vote of confidence among their fans.

DJ Weso (Wesley Kiplangat) was voted best producer followed by DJ Deno (Dennis Kipkirui Korir) and DJ Dan while the first position in the best DJ category went Wanapoi (Cheruiyot Kelong) and Nosh in second place while Sutai was ranked third.

Paul Langat “Subembe” won the legends award followed by Joel Kimetto and Mika Maritim of the hit song "Ingen Korib Bik Cheplemindet.

Olchore Lekulei (Wesley Ngetich) won the best MC category followed by Josi Josi (Josephat Kiprop) and DJ Kaptula (Walter Kochei).

Best content creator position went to Tetyo Tonado (Lilian Chepngetich), while Pkorio Bazuu (Isaac Kipkorir Rono) and Zerato (Ezra Kipchumba) were in second and third positions.

Bruni Stars won the best upcoming male artist category while Lightstar Man of Style (Robert Koech) and Mogondo Sharks (Meshack Kipkorir) were in second and third place respectively.

But concern has been raised that artists from the community were wallowing in poverty the celebrity status they enjoy, among their fans from far and wide.

“There is a need for artists of various cadre to be trained on how to monetise their content in the spirit of the Talanta Hella that has been set up by the national government through the department of Sports,” said Emurrua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno, the sponsor of the awards ceremony.

However, amidst the celebration, concerns were raised about the economic challenges facing Kalenjin artists.

Despite their substantial following, many struggle with poverty and find it challenging to provide for their families.

MP Ngeno urged organisations like the Kenya Copyright Board to ensure fair compensation and protection of artists' rights.