Is Raila’s ‘Lelo ni Lelo’ song a hit or miss?

ODM NDC kasarani

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga during the party's NDC on February 26, 2022. His song with Emmanuel Musindi has attracted less than one million views in over two weeks, which is below what is expected of a popular hit.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Jurgen Nambeka

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga recently released a song with Emmanuel Musindi, “Lelo ni Lelo”, which was intended to popularise him among young people. Is it a hit or a miss?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.