Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth holidays in Kenya

Top Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, renowned for his role as Thor, god of thunder, in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s titular movies as well as Avengers, was in Kenya for a safari holiday with his wife, Hollywood actress Elsa Pataky, and their children.

“One of the most memorable trips to Kenya my family and I have ever had,” said Hemsworth as he thanked his hosts on Saturday.

He posted photos of his wife and himself while on safari at an unnamed Kenyan national park, and videos of wildlife.

He especially posted videos of elephants walking towards their vehicle, of him posing with several camels, as well as photos of lion cubs relaxing under a shade.

The couple have three children: India Rose, Sasha and Tristan.

This trip comes amid Hemsworth going through an ongoing health crisis after it was discovered that Chris has two copies of the APOE4 gene which increases his risk of Alzheimer’s by two to three times.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disorder that causes the brain to shrink and brain cells to die. The Clinic reported that Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia—a continuous decline in thinking, behavioural and social skills that affects a person’s ability to function independently.

Due to this diagnosis, in November 2022, Hemsworth announced that he would be taking a break from acting after learning he was at high risk of developing Alzheimer’s following his intense testing as part of his Limitless documentary series.

“It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation but the news triggered something in me to want to take some time off. If you look at Alzheimer’s prevention, the benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life. It’s all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness. It’s all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way,” he said.

In fear that he would never see her get old, his wife, Elsa Pataky, underwent a makeup and hair transformation to age her face and body; and they went on a date so that Chris would know what his wife is likely to look like in old age—in case he loses his memory.