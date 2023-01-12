‘Single Kiasi’ Season 2 to premiere next week with several new cast members

Season 2 of Kenya’s drama Single Kiasi, which is set to premiere next week on Showmax, will have several cast members including Grace Wacuka will play Olivia, a new female lead in the show.

The other new cast members are Fidel Maithya (Selina), Quincy Rapando (Zora), Ian Mbugua (Chaguo) and Mufasa Kibet aka Mufasa Poet (Crime and Justice). Brenda Gasere, Ashley Kareez and Amos Kabole Matuku have also joined the cast.

On the other hand, making a return on the series are Michael Munyoki (A Grand Little Lie), Brian Abajah (Sincerely Daisy), Kevin Maina, Walter Bruce Opiyo, Derek Bbanga and Maggie Kiundi.

The series explores the strong bond of friendship that three women share, knowing that even when the world crumbles around them, they will always have each other.

Season 2 of the 13-part Kenyan drama will premiere on January 16, 2023, taking over the Thursday slot from crime drama Pepeta which will end on January 12 after eight episodes.

Directed by Insignia Productions duo of Grace Kahaki and Philippe Bresson, Single Kiasi follows the lives of three women in Nairobi – Sintamei (Gathoni Mutua), Mariah (Minne Kariuki) and Rebecca (Faith Kibathi) – as they go through the ups and downs of marriage, relationships and their careers.

Season 2 of the series comes months after the shocking events of the Season 1 finale that threw uncertainty over the love lives of the three women. The new season will fine the three characters experiencing transformational events that will impact their friendship in unforeseen ways.

Season One of Single Kiasi premiered on January 20, 2022, with 13 episodes.

The premiere of the series’ Season 2 comes as Showmax plans to unveil the reality show, Real House Wives of Nairobi.

Real House Wives of Nairobi will be produced by Eugene Mbugua’s production house D&R Studios (formerly Young Rich Television), which is behind Kenya’s biggest docu-reality shows such as 2021 Kalasha nominee for Best TV reality Sol Family and reality series Kyallo Kulture which debuted in June 2022.

